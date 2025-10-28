21-year-old Canadian arrested at BIA with Rs. 182.5 million worth of hashish

October 28, 2025   06:07 am

A Canadian national attempting to smuggle a stock of hashish valued at Rs. 182.5 million through the Green Channel at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, has been arrested by officials of the Customs Narcotics Control Division in the early hours of today.

The suspect is a 21-year-old Canadian national, reportedly a student pursuing higher education.

He had arrived from Dubai at midnight aboard a private airline.
Upon inspection of his luggage, Customs officers discovered 18 kilograms and 253 grams of hashish, packed into 72 smaller packets hidden inside six large polythene packages.

The arrested Canadian national and the seized stock of hashish were subsequently handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau officers stationed at Katunayake Airport for further investigations.

