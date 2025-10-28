Cyclonic storm Montha to bring strong winds and heavy showers

Cyclonic storm Montha to bring strong winds and heavy showers

October 28, 2025   07:09 am

The Cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over the Bay of Bengal to the northeast of Sri Lanka was about 650 km northeast of Mullaitivu at around 2.30 am today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

The impact of the storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy showers to the northern and eastern provinces.

The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, the Met. Department added. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in India later today.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanthurai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee, during the next 24 hours.

Naval and fishing communities engaging in activities over the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota have also been requested to be vigilant in this regard.

The wind speed in the sea areas of the northern province can increase to 70-80kmph at times with heavy thundershowers, the Met. Department added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)