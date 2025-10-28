Cyclonic storm Montha to bring strong winds and heavy showers

The Cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over the Bay of Bengal to the northeast of Sri Lanka was about 650 km northeast of Mullaitivu at around 2.30 am today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

The impact of the storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy showers to the northern and eastern provinces.

The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, the Met. Department added. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in India later today.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanthurai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee, during the next 24 hours.

Naval and fishing communities engaging in activities over the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota have also been requested to be vigilant in this regard.

The wind speed in the sea areas of the northern province can increase to 70-80kmph at times with heavy thundershowers, the Met. Department added further.