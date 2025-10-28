Sri Lanka, India discuss new ferry route between Talaimannar and Rameswaram

Sri Lanka, India discuss new ferry route between Talaimannar and Rameswaram

October 28, 2025   08:30 am

A discussion has been held on the possibility of expanding India-Sri Lanka maritime connectivity by launching a new route between Rameswaram and Talaimannar.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka and India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

In a post on X, the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated, “A bilateral meeting was held between Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Minister for PS&W and Mr Anura Karunathilake, Hon’ble Minister of Ports & Civil Aviation, Sri Lanka, at the India Maritime Week 2025. The discussions focused on enhancing maritime connectivity through the ongoing India-Sri Lanka ferry service and exploring the possibility of launching a new route between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, further deepening regional cooperation and people-to-people connect.”

India has been discussing the possibility of a new ferry route between Rameswaram and Talaimannar to add on to the existing route between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai.

The discussions were held during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The Indian Maritime Week, which commenced on October 27, will continue till October 31.

