Two new Deputy Central Bank Governors appointed

Two new Deputy Central Bank Governors appointed

October 28, 2025   08:40 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed two new Deputy Governors to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), in terms of the provisions in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Act, No. 16 of 2023.

The two names have been recommended by the Governing Board of the Central Bank.

Accordingly, Assistant Governor Dr. C Amarasekara and Assistant Governor K G P Sirikumara have been appointed as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka with effect from October 24, 2025 and November 03, 2025, respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt working to further the interests of Western powers - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)