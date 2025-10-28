Two new Deputy Central Bank Governors appointed

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed two new Deputy Governors to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), in terms of the provisions in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Act, No. 16 of 2023.

The two names have been recommended by the Governing Board of the Central Bank.

Accordingly, Assistant Governor Dr. C Amarasekara and Assistant Governor K G P Sirikumara have been appointed as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka with effect from October 24, 2025 and November 03, 2025, respectively.