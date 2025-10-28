NCPA receives 414 complaints on child sexual abuse incidents in first 9 months of 2025

October 28, 2025   09:42 am

A total of 414 complaints in relation to sexual abuse of children have been lodged with the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) during the first nine months of this year.

The authority notes that during this period, 192 complaints were lodged related to serious sexual exploitation.

From January 1 to September 30 this year, the NCPA received a total of 7,677 complaints.

Of these, 6,296 complaints fall under the Child Protection Authority Act while 1,381 complaints do not fall under this Act, according to the NCPA.

Among these complaints, the highest number was recorded in September, totaling 1,176.

Of the complaints under the Child Protection Authority Act, 49 were related to sexual harassment of women, 111 were related to child labor and 203 were related to abduction.

Among other complaints not covered under the Child Protection Authority Act, 62 were related to teenage pregnancies.

Additionally, there were 102 complaints regarding cyber violence against children, 38 complaints related to domestic violence, 13 complaints about suicide attempts and one complaint pertaining to kidnapping, according to the NCPA.

Regarding drug-related issues, 83 complaints were received during this period, including 27 complaints about using children for drug trafficking and three complaints concerning the sale of drugs to children under 16.

Deputy Inspector of Police for the Kalutara Division Jayantha Padmini Weerasuriya stated that there is a tendency to involve children in drug use.

Weerasuriya made this statement while attending an event in Kalutara.

