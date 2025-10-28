Malaysian coast guard ship KM BENDAHARA arrives in Colombo

The Malaysian Coast Guard Ship ‘KM BENDAHARA’ has arrived at the Port of Colombo.

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) in compliance with time-honoured naval traditions.

The KM BENDAHARA’ is a 64.16m long Reliance Class – Medium Endurance Cutter which is manned by a crew of 50. Meanwhile, the ship is commanded by Commander (Maritime) MOHD FAHIMI BIN OMAR, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

During their stay in Sri Lanka, the crew will engage in sightseeing tours across the country, the statement said.

‘KM BENDAHARA’ is scheduled to leave the island on 30 October.