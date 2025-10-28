SC sets date to hear appeals of Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando

October 28, 2025   10:36 am

The Supreme Court today (28) scheduled a date to hear the appeals filed against the sentences imposed on former Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who were convicted and sentenced by the Colombo High Court three-judge bench in connection with a corruption charge.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court will hear the appeals on January 20, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

The appeals were today called before a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Prethi Padman Surasena.

At the time the appeals were called, former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who are currently in custody, were produced before court by prison officials.

