Locally produced tiles will be available at subsidised price soon: Minister

October 28, 2025   10:52 am

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunneththi has expressed hopes of providing locally produced tiles to the public at a subsidised price in the near future. 

Minister Handunneththi stated that a new program has been implemented for this purpose. 

The Minister made this statement while participating in an event held in Kalutara.

“As the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, we have the responsibility to provide high-quality, durable tiles to our customers. We can actually offer better quality tiles, bathware and other items compared to imported ones. Today, the Sri Lankan tile industry has reached a level where it can meet 100% of the demand, however, the main issue is that the prices aren’t affordable for the people. To boost sales, we need to either cut costs. This is a huge opportunity for us, so we can reduce the price of a tile by Rs. 200 in this company alone.”

