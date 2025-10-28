22-carat gold sovereign price drops below Rs. 300,000

22-carat gold sovereign price drops below Rs. 300,000

October 28, 2025   11:21 am

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has recorded a significant decline owing to various factors including a sharp drop in prices in the world market.

Accordingly, for the first time in more than a few weeks, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign has dropped below Rs. 300,000.

Latest reports from the Colombo Pettah gold market suggest that the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign is currently quoted at Rs. 298,000. 

This marks a decrease of Rs. 81,200 compared to the price recorded on October 17, when a 22-carat gold sovereign was priced at Rs. 379,200.

Similarly, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign has dropped from Rs. 410,000 to Rs. 322,000 as of today.

