Parliamentary staff promotions, salary increments and recruitments under new method?

October 28, 2025   12:04 pm

The preliminary work related to the restructuring of the administrative framework of Parliament has been completed.

A committee comprising retired senior administrative officers was appointed to carry out the restructuring process and its report has been handed over to the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The committee has recommended that, in addition to rearranging the administrative structure, the existing salary structure of Parliament should also be revised.

Accordingly, the committee has proposed to the Speaker that promotions, salary increments, filling of vacancies and new recruitments be implemented under the new restructuring plan.

The report has also been handed over to the Secretary-General of Parliament with instructions to submit relevant proposals based on its recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Speaker’s Office has stated that the report containing the proposed recommendations on the new restructuring of Parliament will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers in due course for approval.

