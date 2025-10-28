Speaker, Ministers meet Sri Lankan community in UK

Speaker, Ministers meet Sri Lankan community in UK

October 28, 2025   12:16 pm

A group of Ministers along with the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne have undertaken a visit to the UK on an invitation extended by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj and Minister of Justice Harsha Nanayakkara are part of the group visiting the UK, the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Upon arriving in London, their first official engagement was a meeting with members of the Sri Lankan community at the London Alperton School Auditorium.

The event, organized by the UK branch of the National People’s Power (NPP), drew a large and diverse Sri Lankan crowd—Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim—representing all political affiliations.

Ministers and government representatives were openly questioned by attendees throughout the program.

Members of the community posed direct questions to the ministers regarding the government’s progress, economic policies, the national question and issues faced by the Tamil and Muslim communities, the statement said.

The ministers responded comprehensively, explaining the political reforms carried out by the government to date, the economic relief provided to the people, and the ongoing efforts to address the specific concerns of the Northern and Eastern communities.

They also elaborated on the long-term development programs being implemented to build a prosperous nation and improve the standard of living, noting that the foundation for such progress had already been laid across various sectors.

The Sri Lankan expatriates, appreciating the government’s initiatives, expressed their support for the current administration, transcending political and ethnic divisions, the Health Ministry stated.

During their stay in the UK, the ministers are also scheduled to meet with Sri Lankan scholars, professionals, and business leaders residing there for further discussions.

