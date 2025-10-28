Edelweiss Air inaugurates seasonal flights between Zurich and Colombo

October 28, 2025   12:49 pm

Edelweiss Air — a member of the Lufthansa Group — operated its inaugural seasonal flight from Zurich, Switzerland to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (28), with the onset of the winter travel season.

The flight, Edelweiss WK-064, arrived at the BIA from Zurich at 10:03 a.m., marking the commencement of the airline’s scheduled seasonal operations between the two cities. 

An Airbus A340 aircraft was deployed for this inaugural service, said Ada Derana reporter. 

To mark the occasion, the aircraft was ceremonially welcomed with a traditional water salute upon arrival at the airport.

The flight carried a total of 257 passengers, comprising 27 business class passengers and 230 economy class passengers, along with 12 cabin crew members.

Edelweiss Air is scheduled to operate two flights per week between Zurich and Colombo, arriving at the BIA every Tuesday and Saturday during the winter season.

Following the inaugural arrival, the return flight departed from Katunayake to Zurich at 11:45 a.m.

