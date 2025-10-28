Fashion designer Michael Kors commits US$ 2.7 million to WFP initiatives in Sri Lanka

Global fashion brand Michael Kors has donated US$2.7 million to initiatives carried out to support the wellbeing of children and farmers in Sri Lanka.

The donation has been made through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to bolster Sri Lanka’s national school meals programme.

The support, through the brand’s long-running ‘Watch Hunger Stop campaign’ will contribute to WFP’s Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) initiative.

The funding will enable WFP to expand its Home-Grown School Feeding program from eight to ten districts, ensuring that 250,000 children receive daily nutritious meals, over the next three years, according to the World Food Programme.

The money will also support 1,500 local farmers and caterers supply fresh and locally sourced produce.

The WFP has been supporting the national school meal programme since 2003.

In 2021, the government joined the WFP-led global school meals coalition, pledging its commitment to provide healthy meals for school children. The WFP provides technical and capacity-building assistance to ensure that the meals address nutrient deficiencies among schoolchildren.