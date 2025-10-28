Fashion designer Michael Kors commits US$ 2.7 million to WFP initiatives in Sri Lanka

Fashion designer Michael Kors commits US$ 2.7 million to WFP initiatives in Sri Lanka

October 28, 2025   01:19 pm

Global fashion brand Michael Kors has donated US$2.7 million to initiatives carried out to support the wellbeing of children and farmers in Sri Lanka. 

The donation has been made through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to bolster Sri Lanka’s national school meals programme. 

The support, through the brand’s long-running ‘Watch Hunger Stop campaign’ will contribute to WFP’s Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) initiative.

The funding will enable WFP to expand its Home-Grown School Feeding program from eight to ten districts, ensuring that 250,000 children receive daily nutritious meals, over the next three years, according to the World Food Programme. 

The money will also support 1,500 local farmers and caterers supply fresh and locally sourced produce.

The WFP has been supporting the national school meal programme since 2003.

In 2021, the government joined the WFP-led global school meals coalition, pledging its commitment to provide healthy meals for school children. The WFP provides technical and capacity-building assistance to ensure that the meals address nutrient deficiencies among schoolchildren.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)