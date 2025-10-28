Gunman involved in three murders arrested in Anuradhapura

A gunman allegedly involved in three murders and two others have been apprehended while in possession 106 grams of heroin, in Anuradhapura.

The trio has been arrested by the Anuradhapura District Crime Detective Bureau.

The suspects, a 44-year-old army deserter and two individuals aged 30 and 40, were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The suspected gunman was found in possession of 88 grams and 490 milligrams of heroin at the time of his arrest.

According to police, he was linked to an organised criminal group in Dubai and had been involved in trafficking in Anuradhapura.

Further investigations are underway.