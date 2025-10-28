Gunman involved in three murders arrested in Anuradhapura

Gunman involved in three murders arrested in Anuradhapura

October 28, 2025   02:04 pm

A gunman allegedly involved in three murders and two others have been apprehended while in possession 106 grams of heroin, in Anuradhapura.

The trio has been arrested by the Anuradhapura District Crime Detective Bureau.

The suspects, a 44-year-old army deserter and two individuals aged 30 and 40, were allegedly involved in drug trafficking. 

The suspected gunman was found in possession of 88 grams and 490 milligrams of heroin at the time of his arrest. 

According to police, he was linked to an organised criminal group in Dubai and had been involved in trafficking in Anuradhapura.

Further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)