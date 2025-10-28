Cabinet approves proposal to fill 8,547 vacancies in various institutions

Cabinet approves proposal to fill 8,547 vacancies in various institutions

October 28, 2025   02:28 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a resolution presented by the Prime Minister to grant approval to fill 8,547 vacancies in various departments and institutions.

The Cabinet approval was granted last year to appoint a committee comprised of officials headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister to take necessary actions to the quantities of recruitments to be made essentially after identifying requirements, priorities and time frames by reviewing the process of recruitment to the government service.

Considering the requests forwarded to the said committee for filling the vacancies in the posts existing in departments and other institutions under respective Ministries, as per the recommendations made at the committee meeting held on 02-10-2025, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution
furnished by the Prime Minister to grant approval to the relevant Departments and institutions under various Ministries to fill the vacancies in them.

