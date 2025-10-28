Govt to establish four high courts in Colombo 7

Govt to establish four high courts in Colombo 7

October 28, 2025   02:36 pm

The government has decided to establish four high courts in Colombo 7 with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken after the requirement to establish several new high court premises with immediate effect has been identified to execute the activities entrusted with the Ministry of Justice and National Integration as per the Anti – Corruption National Action Plan (2025 – 2029).

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to hand over four buildings currently under the purview of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

Accordingly, four new high courts are expected to be established with immediate effect at below mentioned addresses.

  • No. B 88, Gregory Road, Colombo 07
  • No. C 76, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07
  • No. B 108, Wijerama Road, Colombo 07
  • No. B 12, Stanmore Crescent, Colombo 07
