Govt to call for comprehensive report on 2,972 state buildings

October 28, 2025   02:51 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a comprehensive program aimed at the productive use of government-owned buildings that are currently abandoned, underutilized, or partially constructed.

The Treasury has collected information at Divisional Secretariat divisions, with the support of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Council, and Local Government, regarding the buildings constructed by various government institutions that are currently abandoned, underutilized, or partially completed and not being used for productive purposes. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet has directed the relevant ministries and institutions to promptly prepare and implement a program to ensure these buildings are utilized effectively.

This initiative will be implemented following the submission of a report by the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. 

The report will include comprehensive details on the physical condition of the 2,972 identified buildings.

