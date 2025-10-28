Nine suspects including the suspected gunman have been arrested thus far in connection with the recent shooting and killing of the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara at his office, police stated.

Among the suspects are the shooter, the motorcycle rider, the wife of the gunman, a person who aided him to evade arrest after the incident and two others who assisted him in Sahasrapura, Borella.

The six suspects are currently in the custody of the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), police noted.

Additionally, three other suspects, a three-wheeler driver from Galle, who provided transportation to the gunman before and after the shooting, a garage owner from Walana who repaired the motorcycle used in the crime and a youth from Polwathumodara who delivered the motorcycle to the assailants have been apprehended in relation to the murder.

The gunman and several others held by the FCID were produced before the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) last afternoon.

Subsequently, the FCID obtained detention orders to question the six suspects, including the gunman and the motorcycle rider, for 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the three suspects arrested in Galle and Matara — who allegedly provided transport and assistance to the gunman — were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

During the hearing, the Weligama Police requested the court for permission to further question the three suspects.

After considering the request, Matara Chief Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake granted permission for the suspects to be detained and questioned for 48 hours.

Accordingly, the three suspects were taken back into custody by the Weligama Police Headquarters, according to Ada Derana reporter.