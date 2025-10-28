Cabinet nod to present in Parliament amended regulations on vehicle seat belts

October 28, 2025   03:01 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to present in Parliament the amended regulations pertaining to seatbelt regulations for vehicles using expressways.

The Motor Vehicles Directive (Expressway) No. 02 of 2011, formulated under the Motor Vehicle Act (Section 203 Authority), was amended through the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2455/29 dated 25-09-2025 in order to minimize the deaths and severe injuries that have occurred due to the increase in accidents on the expressway.

Therefore, wearing seat belts for all passengers traveling in vehicles using expressways has been made compulsory.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to submit the directives to Parliament for approval.

