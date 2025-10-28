New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to submit the Motor Vehicles (Drugs) Directive No. 1 of 2025 to Parliament for approval.

Under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, when a police officer suspects a person of driving under the influence of drugs, it is legally permissible to refer that person to a government medical officer.

However, provisions have not been issued to determine the method and manner in which such an investigation could be conducted, nor the amount of drugs to be considered as proof that he or she has taken drugs.

Therefore, Motor Vehicle (Drug) Directive No. 1 of 2025, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act (203 Authority), has been published by Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2452/40 dated 04-09-2025, enabling drivers suspected of taking drugs to be examined.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to submit the aforementioned directives to Parliament for approval.