New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval

October 28, 2025   03:02 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to submit the Motor Vehicles (Drugs) Directive No. 1 of 2025 to Parliament for approval.

Under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, when a police officer suspects a person of driving under the influence of drugs, it is legally permissible to refer that person to a government medical officer.

However, provisions have not been issued to determine the method and manner in which such an investigation could be conducted, nor the amount of drugs to be considered as proof that he or she has taken drugs. 

Therefore, Motor Vehicle (Drug) Directive No. 1 of 2025, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act (203 Authority), has been published by Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2452/40 dated 04-09-2025, enabling drivers suspected of taking drugs to be examined. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to submit the aforementioned directives to Parliament for approval.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Jagath Withana responds to IGP's statement on death threats against SJB MP (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Opposition parties to launch joint protest movement against govt on Nov 21 (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

Suspected shooter in Weligama PS Chairmans murder produced before JMO (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)

PM assures Govt will not remove aesthetics subjects from school curricula (English)