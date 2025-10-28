Three suspects remanded over killing of Weligama PS chairman

Three suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara have been remanded until October 30.

The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (28).

According to police, the individuals in custody include the person who provided the motorcycle used by the gunmen, the person who repaired the motorcycle, and a three-wheeler driver allegedly linked to the incident.

Wickramasekara was shot dead on Wednesday (22), inside his office at the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha premises by a gunman wearing a facemask and disguised as a visitor.

According to police, the assailant, dressed in a white shirt and wearing a black face mask, entered the PS chairman’s office under the pretext of signing a letter.

CCTV footage showed the suspect firing four shots at Wickramasekara, who was seated at his official desk, before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

The PS chairman sustained injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen and was admitted to Matara General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, police teams were deployed under the direct supervision of SDIG Kithsiri Jayalath to investigate and apprehend those responsible.