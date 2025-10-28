New National Intelligence Chief assumes duties

New National Intelligence Chief assumes duties

October 28, 2025   04:48 pm

Major General (Retd) Nalinda Niyangoda, who was appointed as the new Chief of National Intelligence, has officially assumed duties today (28) at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

Major General Niyangoda received his letter of appointment from the Secretary of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, yesterday (27).

With over 35 years of distinguished service, including in the Sri Lanka Armoured Corps (SLAC), Major General Niyangoda is a well-rounded and accomplished senior officer, having held various challenging and fundamental key positions in the Sri Lanka Army that showcase his exceptional leadership and commitment to duty, a statement said.

The former Adjutant General, Sri Lanka Army and the former Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps had retired last year at the end of more than 35 years of active service.

