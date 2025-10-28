Sri Lankan passenger arrested at BIA with over 2.5kg Kush cannabis

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan national residing in Grandpass, Colombo, has been arrested upon his arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, by officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs at the BIA for attempting to smuggle 2,523 grams of Kush cannabis into the country.

The suspect had arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 11.00 a.m. this morning (28 October 2025) onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 403.

The narcotics were concealed in false bottoms of the suspect’s luggage and back pack, evading ordinary detection methods.

According to Sri Lanka Customs estimates, the street value of the seized stock of Kush cannabis is approximately Rs. 25.23 million.

Officers of the Narcotics Control Unit are conducting further investigations, and the suspect, along with the narcotics, will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for continuation of legal proceedings.

This detection highlights the unwavering vigilance and dedication of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit in combating cross-border drug trafficking and safeguarding national security.