Absolutely no truth: Hizbullah denies Ghana gold scam reports

SLMC Member of Parliament M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has rejected media reports claiming that he was deceived in a gold business deal in Ghana, as reported by certain Ghanaian media.

Issuing a statement, the former minister’s media unit noted that several media outlets have published reports claiming that Dr. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah was deceived in a gold business deal that was allegedly reported by Ghanaian media.

“We completely reject these claims and firmly state that there is absolutely no truth to the information being circulated.”

“In reality, Dr. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah had travelled to Ghana along with his friends from Saudi Arabia for business purposes. During the visit, he became aware that certain individuals were attempting to carry out a fraudulent act,” the statement claimed.

“He immediately informed to the Ghana security unit with regarding this attempted fraud,” the MP’s media unit added.

Following this, the police arrested 11 individuals who were involved in the attempted scam, it said, reiterating that MP Hizbullah has “no connection whatsoever with this incident.”

“We deeply regret that certain false and misleading information is being spread for political motives,” the statement further said.

Ghanaian media reported recently that the Accra Circuit Court Eight has granted bail to eleven persons accused of defrauding a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament of USD2 million under the pretext of supplying gold.

Quoting the facts presented to the court by the country’s Police Chief Inspector, the reports said the accused persons operated in and around Weija SCC and were part of a syndicate in Ghana defrauding individuals under the guise of selling gold.

It said investigations revealed that in 2023, the main accused and his accomplices defrauded Dr Muhammed Hizbullah, a Sri Lankan MP, of USD2 million under the pretext of supplying gold. After receiving the money, they failed to deliver the gold and cut contact with the victim, it said.

The Chief Inspector said the accused later re-established contact with Dr Hizbullah, offering to sell him 50kg of gold and signing a Memorandum of Understanding to give the transaction a semblance of legitimacy.

Following an official complaint, a National Security team in Ghana arrested the suspects at Weija SCC on October 16, 2025. Two yellowish metals suspected to be gold were retrieved during the arrest.