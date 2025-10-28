Case against Ranil to be taken up tomorrow

Case against Ranil to be taken up tomorrow

October 28, 2025   09:35 pm

The legal case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be taken up before court tomorrow (29).

Former President Ranil, who was charged under the Public Property Act, was remanded on 22 August 2025 by order of Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura and the relevant legal proceedings were recalled on 26 August 2025.

Following consideration of the complaints and submissions made by the defense on that date, the court ordered that the former President be released on bail.

