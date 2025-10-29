Female lawyer arrested for aiding murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa

Female lawyer arrested for aiding murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa

October 28, 2025   11:13 pm

A female lawyer from the Kadawatha area has been arrested for allegedly  for providing a copy  of the Penal Code for Ishara Sewwandi to conceal the pistol used in the killing of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, police said. 

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot by a gunman disguised as a lawyer in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp) on February 19.

’Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder and who is suspected to have provided the copy  of the Penal Code with the pistol concealed inside to the shooter, was arrested in Nepal on October 14, along with several other suspects.

Three police teams are currently interrogating six suspects, including ‘Ishara Sewwandi’, in connection with the murder of underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

It is reported that several important details related to Sanjeewa’s murder have been revealed during the questioning of Ishara Sewwandi.

