Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-western provinces, today (29), the Department of Meteorology said.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.