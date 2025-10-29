Case against former President Ranil to be reconsidered today

October 29, 2025   07:25 am

The legal case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be taken up for consideration again today (29) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The plaint pertains to allegations that the former President misused government funds to visit London to attend a ceremony honoring his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Wickremesinghe was arrested on 22 August 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered his release on three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each and scheduled the case to be recalled today.

