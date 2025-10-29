Suspect arrested over attack on Baddegama PS deputy chairman remanded

Suspect arrested over attack on Baddegama PS deputy chairman remanded

October 29, 2025   07:59 am

The suspect arrested in connection with the attack on the Deputy Chairman of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha, Saman C. Liyanage, has been remanded until 31 October, 2025.

Police said the suspect had surrendered to the Poddala Police through his attorney after evading arrest for four days.

The suspect was later produced before the Galle Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodamgoda, where he was ordered to be remanded.

The incident had occurred on 24 October, 2025, when the suspect allegedly assaulted Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha’s Deputy Chairman Saman C. Liyanage.

Liyanage, who sustained injuries in the attack, was admitted to the Galle National Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. 

The Poddala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

