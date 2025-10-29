The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Sri Lanka’s economy will grow by 3.1% in 2026.

This was stated by Thomas Helbling, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, during a press conference on the Asia and Pacific Region’s Economic Outlook.

Helbling noted that Sri Lanka has experienced a strong economic recovery as the government continues to implement its reform program supported by the IMF.

He said the country’s economic growth was recorded at 5% last year and 4.8% in the first half of this year.

Commenting further, Helbling stated:

“Now some of that strong rebound was just normalization and economic activity in level term, some of the growth effect is a bit more temporary. That’s what we see. Sri Lanka is going to its trend growth of 3.1 percent, and with the stronger rebound than we actually expected in 2024 and 2025, we see sort of that return to trend happening a bit sooner.”