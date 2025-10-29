Fire breaks out in Narahenpita apartment complex

October 29, 2025   09:10 am

A fire has reportedly broken out on the fifth floor of an apartment complex located at Dabare Mawatha, Narahenpita. 

Thirteen fire engines have been dispatched to control the blaze, and efforts are already underway to rescue people trapped on the upper floors.

Two skylift vehicles have also been deployed, Ada Derana reported.

However, since the exit doors are blocked by the fire, rescue teams are currently using the skylift vehicles to evacuate those trapped inside.

