Detention order on female lawyer arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a 72-hour detention order to detain and interrogate the female lawyer who allegedly provided a copy of the Penal Code to ‘Ishara Sewwandi,’ a suspect in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ police said.

The female lawyer allegedly involved in the Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case was arrested last night (28) in the Kadawatha area.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot by a gunman disguised as a lawyer in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp) on February 19.

While the shooter was arrested by security forces on the same day, authorities had been pursuing ‘Ishara Sewwandi,’ who allegedly brought the firearm into the court premises.

‘Ishara Sewwandi,’ was arrested in Nepal on the 14 October 2025 during a joint operation conducted by the CID and Nepal Police.

Several individuals who assisted ‘Ishara Sewwandi’ in evading arrest have also been taken into custody in connection with the murder.