22-carat gold sovereign price drops by Rs. 2000

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has declined by around Rs. 2,000 today (29) in comparison to yesterday (28).

Accordingly, today’s price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market has decreased to Rs. 294,000, from Rs. 296,000 recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 320,000 yesterday, has dropped to Rs. 318,000 today, according to traders at the Pettah gold market.