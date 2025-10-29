3 army personnel injured in grenade explosion during training exercise

October 29, 2025   12:34 pm

Three army personnel have been injured and hospitalized following a hand grenade explosion during a training exercise at the Sri Lanka Army Training School in Maduru Oya. 

The incident had occurred this morning (29), and the soldiers, who sustained minor injuries to their legs, are currently receiving treatment at Polonnaruwa Hospital.

However, their condition is not critical, according to hospital sources.

The incident reportedly occurred during a joint training exercise being carried out these days between the Sri Lanka Army and the Russian Army.

