IGP files complaint with CID against a high-ranking police officer

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya has lodged a complaint with the National Police Commission and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against a Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG).

Accordingly, IGP Weerasuriya has requested the National Police Commission to transfer the Senior DIG in question, who holds a high-ranking position at the Police Headquarters, and to initiate a disciplinary inquiry against him.

Police Headquarters sources revealed that the Police Chief took these measures following revelations that the Senior DIG in question had provided false information about the IGP and other senior officers to certain social media accounts, and had also shared highly confidential internal police documents with external parties.

It is reported that the IGP has also submitted an audio recording to the National Police Commission, allegedly containing a conversation between the SDIG and a person said to be a social media activist from the Kurunegala area.

The recording allegedly contains fabricated claims targeting the IGP and the SDIG in charge of the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath.

In addition, IGP Weerasuriya has filed a separate complaint with the CID regarding the incident.

Accordingly, the CID has recorded statements from IGP Weerasuriya and the social media activist involved in the audio conversation.

Police sources said that statements are also expected to be recorded from the SDIG implicated in the case.