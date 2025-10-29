Three Sri Lankans deported from India arrested at BIA

Three Sri Lankan nationals allegedly involved in criminal activities, who were deported from India, have been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The individuals were deported from India to Sri Lanka yesterday (28). Indian media reported that the trio had illegally entered Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka by boat about 15 days ago.

It was further revealed that the suspects did not possess any valid travel documents to enter or reside in India.

According to reports, several criminal cases are currently being investigated against the three suspects in Sri Lanka.

Indian media further stated that the deportation was carried out via an Indian Airlines flight.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the suspects are linked to the recent discovery of a stockpile of explosives in Valvettithurai, which was believed to have been hidden by the LTTE organization.