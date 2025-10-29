Aswesuma beneficiaries requested to promptly open bank accounts

The Welfare Benefits Board has requested all ‘Aswesuma’ Phase 2 beneficiaries to promptly open bank accounts to receive the assistance.

The list of beneficiaries has been displayed on the notice boards of all Divisional Secretariats, according to a statement issued by the Welfare Benefits Board.

The Board noted that selected beneficiaries for ‘Aswesuma’ Phase 2, who have not yet opened a bank account, can obtain a letter from their respective Divisional Secretariats to open a bank account.

The relevant letter should be submitted to a convenient branch of the People’s Bank, National Savings Bank (NSB), Bank of Ceylon (BOC), or Regional Development Bank (RDB) to open an ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits bank account, it added.

Accordingly, beneficiaries have been advised to open the bank accounts promptly and submit their bank account details to the respective Divisional Secretariats.