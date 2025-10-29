Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to December

The Colombo High Court has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until December 10.

The case was called today before Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli, where the accused, who are out on bail, appeared in court.

Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing for the prosecution, informed court that all documents related to the case had been handed over to the defense and therefore a date could be fixed for the trial.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, appearing for the defense, told court that some of the documents requested by the defense were yet to be received and that once they are obtained, the necessary statements related to the case will be filed.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge ordered that the case be called again on December 10 and directed that the defense submit their statements on that date.

The Attorney General filed the case under three charges against the accused, alleging that between March 31, 2009 and December 12, 2013, they committed offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million, earned through illegal means, into three fixed deposit accounts in private banks.