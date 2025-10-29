China ready to work closely with Sri Lanka to implement development strategies  Ambassador

October 29, 2025   02:20 pm

China is ready to join hands with Sri Lanka on a strong journey towards development, said the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

The Ambassador made these remarks while addressing an event held in Colombo.

The event, titled “China and the World – China–Sri Lanka Dialogue for a Prosperous Future,” took place at a prominent hotel in Colombo.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong stated:

“China’s development plan for the next five years will open new avenues for Sri Lanka as well. We are ready to work closely with Sri Lanka to effectively implement its development strategies. Through new dimensions of cooperation and innovative partnerships, we can accelerate Sri Lanka’s economic and social progress.”

Participating in the event, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Stabilization Dr. Anil Jayantha said:

“Innovation will illuminate Sri Lanka’s path forward. However, we still face certain challenges. Soon after overcoming our economic hardships, we prioritized digitalization and innovation. For this, we need the cooperation of other nations around the world, and we clearly understand its importance.”

