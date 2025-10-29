Hearing of case against ex-President Ranil postponed to January 2026

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (29) postponed the hearing of the case filed under the Public Property Act against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, until January 28, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara today ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to expedite the investigation related to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and to produce before court any suspects connected to the matter, if such individuals exist.

The Magistrate further instructed the CID to conduct an inquiry into whether the incidents that took place near the court premises on a previous date amounted to contempt of court, to identify the individuals responsible, and to report to the court at the next hearing on the actions taken against them.

The case filed against the former President was taken up at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court at around 1:30 p.m.

The case has been filed pertaining to allegations that the former President misused state funds to visit the United Kingdom in 2023 to attend a ceremony organized to honor his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on August 22, 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura on 26 August ordered his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and scheduled the case to be recalled today.