Opposition requests Speaker to summon IGP to parliament over MPs security

A group of opposition members of Parliament has requested Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne to summon Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya to Parliament for a discussion regarding the security of MPs.

Speaking to Ada Derana today, Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilleka said that the opposition had requested the Speaker to schedule a meeting with the IGP to address issues related to the security of MPs.

The Parliamentarian confirmed that the request was made on Monday.

However, since the Speaker is currently on an overseas visit, the letter pertaining to the request has been forwarded by the Speaker’s Office to the Ministry of Public Security, Karunathilleka stated.

Accordingly, the MP expressed confidence that the Ministry of Public Security will soon provide a suitable date for the proposed discussion.