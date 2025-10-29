Court office assistant arrested for accepting Rs. 10,000 bribe

A court office assistant has been arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to provide a certified copy of a case report to an individual.

The suspect was arrested following a raid conducted on information received by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Investigations have revealed that the suspect has demanded a total amount of Rs. 10,000 as a bribe from an individual in order to provide a certified copy of a case report.

The suspect was arrested by the investigating officers of CIABOC today (29) at around 10.26 a.m. in front of a shop near the Keselwatta Police Station.

The arrested suspect is employed as an office assistant at the Colombo District Courts Complex, Colombo 12.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.