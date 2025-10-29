National Commission on Women to address issues affecting women

National Commission on Women to address issues affecting women

October 29, 2025   04:26 pm

The government is focused on establishing a National Commission on Women to address issues affecting women, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has stated.

It has been reported that a group of seven members has already been appointed to serve in the commission.

These appointments have been made under the powers granted by Act No. 34 of 2024 – the Women’s Empowerment Act.

Through the Commission, women will be able to lodge complaints regarding issues, harassment, and injustices experienced in both government and private sector workplaces.

Additionally, the commission will provide necessary guidance related to ongoing legal cases concerning women in the judiciary.

