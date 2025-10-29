All Indian visa and consular services to be directly handled by Indian High Commission from Nov. 3

All Indian visa and consular services to be directly handled by Indian High Commission from Nov. 3

October 29, 2025   04:40 pm

All visa, passport and consular related services will be handled directly by the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulate General in Jaffna with effect from November 03, 2025.

Issuing a communique, the Indian High Commission stated that the existing service provider handling visa-related matters will operate only until October 31, 2025.

Accordingly, all visa, passport and consular related services will be handled directly by the High Commission from next Monday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)