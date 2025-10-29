All Indian visa and consular services to be directly handled by Indian High Commission from Nov. 3

All visa, passport and consular related services will be handled directly by the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulate General in Jaffna with effect from November 03, 2025.

Issuing a communique, the Indian High Commission stated that the existing service provider handling visa-related matters will operate only until October 31, 2025.

Accordingly, all visa, passport and consular related services will be handled directly by the High Commission from next Monday.