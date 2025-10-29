Meeting held to review release of private lands in Jaffna to rightful owners

October 29, 2025   05:05 pm

A high-level meeting has been convened at the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence in Colombo to review progress and address ongoing challenges related to the release of private lands situated within the Jaffna-Palali area to their rightful owners.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and attended by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), along with senior defence and administrative officials.

Discussions focused on resolving operational and administrative hurdles, particularly reviewing the military’s phased withdrawal to expedite the handover of remaining private lands, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The deliberations also covered the finalization of new boundary alignments aimed at minimizing the impact on civilian properties while ensuring the continued protection of essential defence installations.

Both the Deputy Minister and the Defence Secretary reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving land-related issues as a vital component of national reconciliation.

They emphasized that the process must remain transparent, equitable, and fully aligned with national security considerations, the Ministry added further.

