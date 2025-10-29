Piyal Manamperi further remanded till November 12

Piyal Manamperi further remanded till November 12

October 29, 2025   05:24 pm

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Angunukolapelessa Pradeshiya Sabha member Piyal Manamperi who was arrested in connection with the recent recovery of chemicals allegedly used to manufacture ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in Middeniya has been further remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was further remanded until November 12 by Walasmulla Magistrate Malsha Kodithuwakku.

The case was taken up today via video technology, Ada Derana reporter said.

On September 06, former Pradeshiya Sabha member Piyal Manamperi was arrested in connection with the recovery of chemicals allegedly used to manufacture ‘Ice’ in Middeniya.

The authorities discovered around 50,000 kilograms of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ buried at a residence in the Thalawa area of Middeniya.

Police investigations revealed that both Piyal Manamperi and his brother Sampath were allegedly involved in concealing the chemicals and that they are close associates of notorious organized criminal ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested with several other gang members in Jakarta, Indonesia.

During the interrogation of the suspect known as ‘Backhoe Saman,’ who was also arrested in Indonesia, he reportedly confessed that ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ had imported the stock of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ into the country.

