Seven arrested over running a pyramid scheme further remanded

Seven arrested over running a pyramid scheme further remanded

October 29, 2025   06:16 pm

Seven individuals who have been in remand custody on several charges, including operating a pyramid scheme, have been further remanded until November 4, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (29).

The group is accused of operating, promoting, and managing a pyramid scheme.

Based on information received by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a team of officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) carried out an investigation, following which the suspects were arrested on October 23.

The arrested suspects, aged between 40 and 64 years, are residents of Ratmalana, Pannipitiya, Galnewa, Hokandara, Peradeniya and Colombo 04.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)