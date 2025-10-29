Seven arrested over running a pyramid scheme further remanded

Seven individuals who have been in remand custody on several charges, including operating a pyramid scheme, have been further remanded until November 4, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (29).

The group is accused of operating, promoting, and managing a pyramid scheme.

Based on information received by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a team of officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) carried out an investigation, following which the suspects were arrested on October 23.

The arrested suspects, aged between 40 and 64 years, are residents of Ratmalana, Pannipitiya, Galnewa, Hokandara, Peradeniya and Colombo 04.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) is conducting further investigations into the incident.