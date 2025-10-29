Arrest warrant issued for NPP MP Jagath Manuwarna

October 29, 2025   07:00 pm

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Jagath Manuwarna by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued today (29) by Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara after the MP failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that he be taken into custody and produced before court.

Meanwhile, the Counsels representing MP Jagath Manuwarna informed court that their client was unable to attend the proceedings as he was participating in a national ceremony related to land distribution.

However, after considering the facts presented, Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara issued a warrant for the arrest of NPP MP Jagath Manuwarna.

