UN chief gravely concerned about widespread devastation from Hurricane Melissa

UN chief gravely concerned about widespread devastation from Hurricane Melissa

October 29, 2025   07:41 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed deep concern about Hurricane Melissa’s “widespread devastation” in the Caribbean, pledging full support to affected nations.

“The Secretary-General is gravely concerned as Hurricane Melissa – one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded – unleashes widespread devastation across the Caribbean,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Saying that “the hurricane made landfall Tuesday in Jamaica, bringing catastrophic rain and wind, before it travels onward to Cuba and the Bahamas,” the statement added that the storm “is also triggering flooding in the Dominican Republic and in Haiti.”

“The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the Governments and people affected by Hurricane Melissa. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” Dujarric said.

The statement noted that “the United Nations has offered its full support to countries across the region,” adding that “guided by Resident Coordinators on the ground, the UN is working hand in hand with authorities and humanitarian partners to assess needs, assist those impacted, and prepare in areas that may yet face the storm’s impact.”

It further announced that “the UN has allocated $4 million apiece for Haiti and Cuba from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help communities prepare ahead of the storm and reduce its impact.”

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)