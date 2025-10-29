UN chief gravely concerned about widespread devastation from Hurricane Melissa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed deep concern about Hurricane Melissa’s “widespread devastation” in the Caribbean, pledging full support to affected nations.

“The Secretary-General is gravely concerned as Hurricane Melissa – one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded – unleashes widespread devastation across the Caribbean,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Saying that “the hurricane made landfall Tuesday in Jamaica, bringing catastrophic rain and wind, before it travels onward to Cuba and the Bahamas,” the statement added that the storm “is also triggering flooding in the Dominican Republic and in Haiti.”

“The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the Governments and people affected by Hurricane Melissa. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” Dujarric said.

The statement noted that “the United Nations has offered its full support to countries across the region,” adding that “guided by Resident Coordinators on the ground, the UN is working hand in hand with authorities and humanitarian partners to assess needs, assist those impacted, and prepare in areas that may yet face the storm’s impact.”

It further announced that “the UN has allocated $4 million apiece for Haiti and Cuba from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help communities prepare ahead of the storm and reduce its impact.”

- Agencies