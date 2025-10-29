Sri Lanka and Pakistan to explore cooperation in marine tourism

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have agreed to explore joint initiatives in marine and coastal tourism to boost the blue economy, create jobs and strengthen regional connectivity through sustainable ocean-based development.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Sri Lankan Minister for Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake and Pakistan Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry had emphasized that the blue economy holds vast potential for both countries, noting that nearly 3 billion people globally depend on ocean-related industries.

He had highlighted Pakistan’s 1,000-kilometer coastline as a key economic asset, adding that the government is actively promoting harbour cruises, recreational fishing, yachting and maritime heritage tourism in areas such as Gwadar and Karachi to diversify the country’s economic base.

Proposing enhanced cooperation, the Pakistan Minister had suggested joint marine tourism routes or packages connecting popular coastal destinations in both countries, alongside ferry services, cultural exchanges, and coordinated marketing efforts.

Minister Rathnayake had also welcomed the proposal, noting that Sri Lanka’s Marine Tourism Roadmap aims to strengthen its coastal economy through eco-friendly tourism zones and upgraded infrastructure in regions like Kalpitiya, Trincomalee, Mannar and Jaffna.

He had noted the partnership could expand regional visitor traffic and highlight the shared marine and cultural heritage of both nations.

Both ministers had agreed that closer collaboration in marine tourism could generate employment, promote conservation, and foster sustainable coastal development, marking a new chapter in Pakistan–Sri Lanka blue economy cooperation.